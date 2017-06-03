CBSE Class 10th Results 2017 Declared: How To Check School Wise Results Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10 results today at cbseresults.nic.in

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10 results today. The board has declared the CBSE Class 10 results for Allahabad, Chennai, Delhi, Dehradun and Trivandrum regions earlier and the results of the rest of regions - Ajmer, Patna, Panchkula, Guwahati and Bhubaneshwar - declared later . The schools now can download the school-wise results of the CBSE class 10 results after logging into the official website of CBSE. CBSE has given a facility in the official results website for this.A CBSE official has told Press Trust of India that the Class 10 pass percentage of 2017 has fallen to 90.95 per cent from 96.21 per cent last year.In the CBSE class 10 results declared today, Trivandrum region has highest pass percentage at 99.85, followed by Chennai at 99.62 and Allahabad at 98.23 per cent.The pass percentage registered a dip of over 5 per cent.This facility is activated for the schools and the schools may access it after logging into the official results website.The schools may follow these steps to see the school wise results of CBSE Class 10 results:Step One: Go to the official results website of CBSEStep Two: Click on the "school wise results" link given below "CBSE - Class X Examination - Announced on 03rd June 2017"Step Three: Affiliation Code, Examination/School Code, Roll Number Range [eg. 600000-700000],Your Email Address and Captcha given thereStep Four: Click submitClick here for more Education News