CBSE Class 10th Results 2017 Declared: How To Check School Wise Results

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10 results today at cbseresults.nic.in

Education | Edited by | Updated: June 03, 2017 18:10 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
CBSE Class 10th Results 2017 Declared: How To Check School Wise Results

CBSE Class 10th Results 2017 Declared: How To Check School Wise Results

New Delhi:  Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10 results today. The board has declared the CBSE Class 10 results for Allahabad, Chennai, Delhi, Dehradun and Trivandrum regions earlier and the results of the rest of regions - Ajmer, Patna, Panchkula, Guwahati and Bhubaneshwar - declared later. The schools now can download the school-wise results of the CBSE class 10 results after logging into the official website of CBSE. CBSE has given a facility in the official results website for this.

A CBSE official has told Press Trust of India that the Class 10 pass percentage of 2017 has fallen to 90.95 per cent from 96.21 per cent last year. 

In the CBSE class 10 results declared today, Trivandrum region has highest pass percentage at 99.85, followed by Chennai at 99.62 and Allahabad at 98.23 per cent.

The pass percentage registered a dip of over 5 per cent. 

CBSE Class 10 Results 2017: How to check school wise results          

This facility is activated for the schools and the schools may access it after logging into the official results website.

The schools may follow these steps to see the school wise results of CBSE Class 10 results:

Step One: Go to the official results website of CBSE

Step Two: Click on the "school wise results" link given below "CBSE - Class X Examination -  Announced on 03rd June 2017"

Step Three: Affiliation Code, Examination/School Code, Roll Number Range [eg. 600000-700000],
Your Email Address and Captcha given there

Step Four: Click submit

Click here for more Education News
 

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READIndian-Origin Irish PM-Elect Leo Varadkar's Family In Mumbai Ecstatic Over His Victory
CBSE Class 10 resultCBSE ResultsSchool Wise results 2017CBSE School wise results 2017

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BaywatchA Death In The Gunj Sachin: A Billion DreamsHalf GirlfriendPirates Of The Caribbean 5Hindi MediumICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket ScoreCBSE Class 10th Result 2017

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................