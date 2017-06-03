CBSE Class 10th Results 2017: Ajmer, Patna, Panchkula, Guwahati, Bhubaneshwar Regions Declared At Cbseresults.nic.in CBSE has declared the Class 10 results for Ajmer, Patna, Panchkula, Guwahati and Bhubaneshwar regions now at cbseresults.nic.in

The results are available at cbseresults.nic.in.



16,67,573 students appeared for CBSE Class 10 exam this year. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the class 12 results last week, on May 28.



CBSE Class 10th result 2017: How To Check



CBSE has now declared the class 10 results of all the 10 regions. The students who are searching for the results may follow these steps to check their results: CBSE Class 10 Result Declared @ cbseresults.nic.in

Step one: Go to official results website of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE): cbseresults.nic.in



Step two: Click on the All India Secondary School Examination (AISSE) Result 2017 link given in the homepage.



Step three: Enter your roll number, centre number, and school number.



Step four: Click on submit



Step Five: See your results.



Take a printout of the results after downloading it. The students will have procure original marksheets for further higher education purposes.



The students can access their results through following websites:



www.results.nic.in

www.cbseresults.nic.in

www.cbse.nic.in



Result can also be accessed through search engine www.bing.com.



According to a notification from CBSE, the schools will automatically get their entire Schools results on email id's already registered with the Board.



