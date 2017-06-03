CBSE Class 10th Results 2017: 3 Important Take-Aways

New Delhi: After much speculation and waiting, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the CBSE class 10 results today on the official results website of the board, cbseresults.nic.in. With the declaration of Class 10 results, the Board has now published both the big exams results, CBSE declared the class 12 results on May 28. The students who were waiting for the class 10 results may go to the official website and access the results after entering their CBSE class 10 examination credentials.
CBSE Class 10 Results: 10 Important Take-Aways
Boys perform Well
According to the gender wise pass percentage date released by CBSE on class 10 results, boys have done better than girls by 0.9 percentages. The boys' pass percentage in CBSE class 10 exams results stood at 93.4 than 92.2 of girls. But compared to the CBSE Class 12 results declared last week where girls had done better than boys by 9.5 percentage, this is a small difference.
The number of boys scoring the perfect 10 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) was also more than the number of girls this year, officials told PTI.
Pass Percentage dips
Pass percentage in CBSE Class 10 exam fell to 90.95 per cent from 96.21 per cent last year, registering dip of over 5 per cent.
At the national level, pass percentages for CBSE Class 10 exams have been slipping since 2014. This year, overall, 90.95 per cent of students who appeared for the exams managed at least a passing grade. This is a few notches below 2014 pass percentage of 98.87 per cent and even last year's 96.21 per cent, reported PTI.
Trivandrum region tops
In CBSE class 10 results declared today, Trivandrum region has highest pass percentage at 99.85, followed by Chennai at 99.62 and Allahabad at 98.23 per cent. Delhi's pass percentage has fallen by over 13 per cent. The pas percentage for Delhi is 78.09 this year as opposed to 91.06 per cent last year.
CBSE Class 10th Results 2017: Ajmer, Patna, Panchkula, Guwahati, Bhubaneshwar Regions Declared At Cbseresults.nic.in
In the CBSE class 12 results also, the Trivandrum region topped the pass percentage. Trivandrum, Chennai and Delhi topped the charts region-wise, with pass percentages of 95.62%, 92.60% and 88.37% recorded respectively.
The pass percentage of the Class 10 CBSE exam in the Delhi region has fallen to 78.09 per cent, a sharp dip of over 13 per cent since last year's 91.06 per cent, reported PTI.
(With Inputs from PTI)
Click here for more Education News