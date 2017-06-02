CPM suspends parliamentarian Ritabrata Banerjee over complaints about his lifestyle

CBSE Class 10 Result 2017 Date Expected To Be Declared Soon, What's Next? CBSE 10th result 2017 date will be declared at cbseresults.nic.in.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT CBSE 10th Class Result 2017 Date Expected To Be Declared Soon, What's Next? New Delhi: With no update from the Board yet, the wait for



Immediately after you get the result date, fetch your login details. Usually result portals ask for roll number, school number and centre number for accessing the result. Keep all these details in hand so that you don't waste time looking for it as and when results are declared.



The Board is currently providing counselling services to students and parents to overcome common psychological problems and general queries related to Class 10 and Class 12 results. Result related queries can be clarified from experts.



For clarifying the queries, the Board has made tele-helplines and centralized access system available. For the tele counselling 65 experts comprising of Principals, trained counsellors, special educators and psychologists will be available to address result related queries.



As an alternate option, queries can also be brought to the notice of the Board using the toll free number 1800 11 8004.



Students and parents can place their issues before the experts within 11 June 2017, on all days from 8 am to 10 pm.



Click here for more



With no update from the Board yet, the wait for CBSE 10th result 2017 seems to be longer than ever! It is expected that Board may give a date today for the result. Board's silence, is definitely increasing the agony of the students. The non-availability of an 'exact' date has given rise to different 'expected dates'. In such a scenario, students should not panic and wait for the official update. CBSE will, first, announce the result date or the result itself on the official web portal cbseresults.nic.in. Result will also be available at bing.com Immediately after you get the result date, fetch your login details. Usually result portals ask for roll number, school number and centre number for accessing the result. Keep all these details in hand so that you don't waste time looking for it as and when results are declared.The Board is currently providingto students and parents to overcome common psychological problems and general queries related to Class 10 and Class 12 results. Result related queries can be clarified from experts.For clarifying the queries, the Board has made tele-helplines and centralized access system available. For the tele counselling 65 experts comprising of Principals, trained counsellors, special educators and psychologists will be available to address result related queries.As an alternate option, queries can also be brought to the notice of the Board using the toll free number 1800 11 8004.Students and parents can place their issues before the experts within 11 June 2017, on all days from 8 am to 10 pm.Click here for more Education News