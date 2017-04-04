CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2017: Maths Question Paper Analysis

New Delhi:  Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 board examinations are going on and students had appeared for Maths paper recently. The 'toughest' subject of all has not been that tough in the exam. It seemed so when students came out hearty and happy after appearing for the exam. "Balanced", "straightforward", "easy to score", "NCERT based questions" were attributed to the question paper held for Mathematics on 3 April 2017.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper Pattern
The maths question paper for the exam can be found below:
  • Section A: 4 questions (1 mark each)
  • Section B: 6 questions (2 marks each)
  • Section C: 10 questions (3 marks each)
  • Section D: 11 questions (4 marks each)

Overall Easy and Straightforward!
While students said that the question paper was easy and 80-85 can be scored easily, for few the paper was a bit tricky. Arithmetic progression was the most difficult of all the questions asked in the paper.
Since most of the questions were straight forward and were from NCERT textbooks, it will be easy for students to score better. For those who had revised properly, scoring good marks won't be difficult.

Candidates can also check English question paper analysis of CBSE Class 10 board exam as well.

