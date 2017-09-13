CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2017: Updated Results After Re-evaluation, Rechecking Published @ Cbseresults.nic.in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published the updated results of CBSE class 10 and 12 March exam results after the process of Re-valuation and rechecking as on August 1, 2017.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2017: Results After Revaluation, Rechecking Published @ Cbseresults.nic.in New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published the updated results of CBSE class 10 and 12 March exam results after the process of Re-valuation and rechecking as on August 1, 2017. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 revaluation and rechecking results may be accessed from the official results portal of CBSE, cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE had declared its class 12 or Senior School Certificate Examination March 2017 on May 28 while the class 10 results were declared a week later on June 3.



The students who have applied for re-valuation and rechecking may logon to the official results website of CBSE and access the results.



To check the results, the students may follow these steps to check the results:



Step One: Go to the official results portal of CBSE, cbseresults.nic.in)



Step Two: Click on the results link your are searching for; class 10 or class 12.



Step Three: Enter Enter your Roll Number, School Number and Centre Number



Step Four: Click on submit and view your result.



Both CBSE class 10 and class 12 updated results after revaluation or rechecking have been published under these two headings on the CBSE results website:



Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) 2017 - Updated after Re-evaluation/Rechecking as on 01st August 2017 (March - 2017 Exam)



CBSE - Class X Examination - Updated after Re-evaluation/Rechecking as on 01st August 2017 (March - 2017 Exam)



