CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2017 Datesheet is Out: See Date, Time And Subject Details Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams dates have been announced today and the Class 10 board exams will be held from March 9 to April 10. The Class 12 exam will start on March 9 and end on April 29. There was much curiosity among the students and teachers as CBSE decided to postpone the examination dates due to the elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur, which are scheduled to go to polls between February 4 and March 8. The counting will happen on March 11.According to reports, a total of 1667573 students have registered for class 10 exam this year. 1491371 have applied to sit for the Class 10 Board exam last year. The Board, teachers and students now believe that the short delay in announcing the dates for exams will not create any problem in announcing the results on time as admission to Class 12 is dependent on the Class 10 results.CBSE Class 10 and 12 Exam 2017 Datesheets are taken from the official notification of Central Board of Secondary Education which was published today. First column of the notification has day, date and time of exam, while second and third column covers subject code and subject respectively.