CBSE Board Exams: Improve Concentration With Music

New Delhi: Do you find it hard to concentrate? Has the impending Board Exam stole your sleep? Well, we have the solution for you. Music, period! You may think it an odd advice but various scientific studies have proved that music helps in improving concentration and helps cognitive function of brain. Music is already used for therapeutic purposes. Music therapy is already quite popular in many countries of the world and is slowly making its way in India. In this article we will guide you about how music can help you relax and improve brain function.
According to a study published in 'Neuron', a journal, by Stanford University in August 2007, Music engages with those areas of the brain which are responsible for concentration, prediction, and updating events in the brain. The study was based on brain images of individuals who were made to listen short symphonies by an obscure 18th century composer. The study found that peak brain activity happened during short intervals between musical movements.
The Stanford study is not alone. Relating to Music and cognitive performance, there has been a popular theory 'the Mozart Effect' which emphasizes that listening to Mozart makes a person smarter.
While, there are still divided views if music can actually help you improve concentration, it can safely be assumed that slow and instrumental music can help you create an environment of peace which will eventually help you focus on studies.
At the stressful time of board exams, you can use music to help you cut off from the surrounding noisy environment and focus on studies in your own comfort zone. We suggest that instead of listening to popular tracks, stick to slow instrumental music preferably piano and guitar. You can also pick Indian instrumental tracks such as Sarod, Flute, or Indian harp.
