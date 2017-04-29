CBSE Board Exams Conclude, Results Next, What Else Should Students Focus On?

With CBSE board exam season just over, what should every student do now? Definitely, relaxation is a must. A short break will build up the concentration which has undergone enough wear and tear since a month. Relaxation and anxiety go hand in hand after the completion of board exams. After few days students get anxious about the result declaration. Speculations rule over the exact declaration date and hence add on to the anxious level.Students should not drag their mind towards the result declaration date. CBSE Board exam results will be declared on time. Delays, if any, will be notified by the Board officially. Previous year, the CBSE board results 2016 were declared towards mid of May. Taking admission procedure of higher education courses into consideration, the Board is likely to declare the result on time.This is where students need to invest much of their time and effort. You can make a rough estimate of your performance and your likely score and should start looking for higher education courses. Literally, this effort is going to be your biggest asset with the onset of admission season. A nicely formed plan will help you to churn out the best options during the right time. It won't even take you days altogether to figure out what is right; and will even not let you settle down for what is left!Creativity has taken over everything these days. Just hone your creative 'talent' and take formal/ informal training on various offbeat courses. It can be writing, cooking, stitching and even pottery! Utilise your hobby, more specifically passion, into something better.Since you have come a bit closer to jobs and recruitment procedures, it is necessary for you to know about the selection criteria adopted by recruiting bodies. Job recruitment process has undergone drastic changes; hence it is wise to be aware of the norms and regulations that rule the selection process. As a student, you can go through the official websites of top recruiting bodies like UPSC, SSC, IBPS and download the job advertisements from the archives and read about the skills required for the job.Click here for more Education News