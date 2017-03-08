CBSE Board Exam: Tips To Follow Before The Exam

New Delhi: Well the D-day has arrived. CBSE board exams start from tomorrow. By now, the preparations are over and students are now ready to take the exams head on. However, we do know that even after strong revision, students can be in a state of panic. Who doesn't get board exam jitters? So here we have come up with some useful advice for students on what to do on the day before the exam. What you do today may not seem important but it does affect your performance in the exam. Now is the time to calm your nerves and for a change not focus on studying.



It's the day before the exam and we know your natural instinct is to revise everything again. That is good! But you do not need to stress yourself. Here are a few things which you should do today and sail through the exam tomorrow:



Revision: Well, no brownie points for guessing that. Obviously you need to revise but do not go studying every chapter and topic all over again. Focus on revision of just the important points from every topic. Go through flash cards and objective type questions.



Go for a walk: Go for a walk or cycling and forget about exams and studying for a while. Your brain and body needs some time to rejuvenate. You can also play some game preferably an outdoor sport. Fresh air will provide the necessary rejuvenation to your mind.



Eat a hearty and healthy meal: There's no better way to satiate yourself and take your mind off of the exam stress than food. But it is important that you don't go on gorging on junk food.



Meditate: Even if for 10 minutes, but you should meditate. Meditation will help you calm your nerves. You can also listen to soothing music, if music helps you to calm your nerves. It is important to have a calm demeanor before you appear for the exam.



