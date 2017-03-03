CBSE Board Exam: Tips To Ace Class 12 Biology Paper

New Delhi: Class 12 board exam are often seen as the rites of passage after which the real journey begins toward the career of your choice. But let's not focus on the career bit right now and let's just devote our energy to scoring well in class 12 board exams. In this article we will focus on Biology paper for class 12 students of science stream who have opted for the subject. Biology is an important paper for students who wish to pursue courses like MBBS, BDS, B.Pharm., B.Tech. in Biological Sciences etc.
NCERT Books: Study every topic from NCERT books. In CBSE board exams, not a single question is asked from topics other than those given in NCERT books. So make sure that you don't leave out any topic.
Go through the syllabus and marks distribution: Not every topic in NCERT books holds the same weightage, so it is important to prioritize your preparation. Topics which are assigned more marks should be paid more attention to.
Practice diagram: An essential part of Biology paper is diagrams. Practice drawing and labeling all the important diagrams from your Biology textbook.
Sample papers: No matter how many times you hear it, we are going to repeat it. Practice as many sample papers as you can. Sample papers will help you understand what the question paper will be like.
Do not mug: Do not mug the concepts. Try and understand the different concept and function. Class 12 paper will have High Order Thinking Skill Questions popularly called HOTS. Mugging will put you at a disadvantaged position with the HOTS questions.
Make flash cards: Revise through flash cards and charts. In the last few days before the exam, these should be your go to resource for revision as these will help you recall important points from a topic quickly and easily.
