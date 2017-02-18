CBSE Board Exam: 5 Things To Remember For Board Exam Students

New Delhi: CBSE Board exams are a stone's throw away. It is a crucial juncture in the careers of school students. Every year lakhs of students appear for 10th and 12th board exams. Apart from the pressure to qualify in the exam, the students are also under immense stress to score high marks in order to get admission to prestigious institutes of higher education in the country. The race is tough and students often struggle to keep their head straight during this time.
At this time of stress, students need to hold on to patience and refrain from going into the panic mode. For the sake of candidates who will appear in the board exams starting on March 9, here we have listed 5 points which they must keep in mind during the exams.
5 things Board Exam Students must remember
Calm down: The first and foremost requirement to perform to the best of your ability in the exam is to stay calm. Panicking will take you nowhere, instead it will just increase your burden.
Revise what you have learnt: With the board exams just few days away, do not start studying chapters or topics which you have not touched before. Stick to what you already know and focus on chapters you are confident about. Remember a bird in hand is worth more than two in bush.
Stay confident: Remain confident about yourself. Most of us go into panic mode when we hear about our friends' or classmates' preparations. It is prudent to believe in yourself than be pestered by what others have studied. Remember Sharmaji's Son may not always be right.
Attend CBSE counselling: CBSE has launched a portal for tele-counselling of board examinees. Candidates who are under stress or feel the need to talk to counselors should definitely go ahead and attend the tele-counselling session. Candidates can call on the helpline number mentioned on CBSE website for tele-counselling between 8 AM to 10 PM on all days.
Socialize: This is unusual but you should not isolate yourself from the world. This is just an exam and not a sentence. Isolating yourself and only studying will only eventually increase stress. You do not need to surround yourself with many people but make sure that you meet up your friends once in a while, go for a walk or enjoy some rejuvenating time with family.
Remember this is not the end of the world. A good or bad score in board exam do not determine your worth. Just appear for the exams with a cool mind and focus on justifying your own potential rather than competing with others.
