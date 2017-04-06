CBSE Board Exam 2017: Class 12 Biology Question Paper Analysis

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Biology exam has been over. Mixed response has been received from teachers and students regarding the difficulty level of the question paper. The ongoing CBSE board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students had begun in the month of March. CBSE Class 12 biology exam had a "good mix of direct questions', said Mrs Anita Chandel PGT Biology, Army Public School, Delhi Cantt. Those who had studied NCERT book properly can score better, she further added. We spoke to Mrs Anita Chandel, PGT Biology, Army Public School, Delhi Cantt regarding the Class 12 biology question paper.
How tough were the questions for an average student?
A good mix of direct questions, for average students! They will be able to score marks. Few one marker and sub parts of three markers and five markers were a bit confusing. But some students found it lengthy.
What are the drawbacks of the question paper?
Surprisingly no questions asked based on diagrams, which is the essence of Biology .There was an inadequacy of content to write in certain two and three markers.
Some vague questions were asked from evolution chapter. A five marker on 'age pyramid', was repeated for the third consecutive year.
What is the best thing about the questions?
Students who had followed the instructions and had studied, every line in the NCERT text book, would have found the paper is easy. Many questions are brain ticklers ensuring that students give a thought and understand before answering
How much of the questions were expected?
As it is connoted as the board exam mantra "expect the unexpected", it had its share of unexpected questions but on an overall level the paper was from expected topics.
How was the question paper?
It was well balanced paper, with difficultly level for an above average student. It reinforced the basic idea that one should study every line the book and have concept clarity. Value based question's part (b) was unique and out of the box, which required critical and logical thinking by the students. It had a right mix of knowledge, understanding, analysis and application, but not too many students will be able to score cent percent as sub parts in three as well as five markers questions are tricky to nail.
Reactions are visible on social media platform Twitter, as well, where students (teachers as well) have tweeted and tagged HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar regarding a question based on 'bury not burn' related to air pollution.
The question has asked students to justify that promoting burying and discouraging burning can improve the deteriorating air quality.
