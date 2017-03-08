CBSE Board Exam 2017: A Last Minute Checklist For Students

No big deal! There are some simple things to do!
CBSE Board Exam 2017: Things to carry for the examination
Admit Cards
CBSE had opened the window for downloading the admits cards on February for both regular and private students. You can download the admit cards now if you have not downloaded it yet. It is compulsory for the students to carry the admit cards to the exam centres. The admit cards contain details about the exam centres, roll number etc.
The Stationary
This includes the pen/pensil etc. Only Blue and black pens are allowed to write examinations. It is also advised that to have an extra pen for the use.
Food items
Keeping the issue of children who are suffering from the Type 1 Diabetes in sight, CBSE in a recent circular allowed eatables while they attend board examinations. You can carry Sugar tablets, Chocolate, Candy, Fruits like Banana/Apple/Orange, Snack items like Sandwich and Small bottle of water (500 ml.). You are also advised to follow the modalities given by the board with the circular.
CBSE Board Exam 2017: Things To Do Before Exam
Follow these things before you go out for the exams:
- Make sure that you have adequate sleep.
- Eat right before the exams.
- Don't stress yourself out; be cool.
CBSE Board Exam 2017: Exam Centre
Be sure about the examination centre which you have been assigned to. If you have any confusion, check with your elders regarding the centre. And CBSE has also launched an 'Exam Locator' app to help you find your centre. You can download it and be sure of the centre.
And all the best for your exams from NDTV Education Team!