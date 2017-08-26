CBSE Amends Earlier Circular, Allows Schools To Open 'Tuck Shops' Inside School Premises In a circular addressed to all the heads of schools affiliated to the CBSE, the board allowed schools to open 'Tuck Shops' to sell NCERT books, stationary and other materials required by the students.

In a circular addressed to all the heads of schools affiliated to the CBSE, the board allowed schools to open 'Tuck Shops' to sell NCERT books, stationary and other materials required by the students. In a strong message to schools that they are only meant to provide quality education and not indulge in commercial activities, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in a circular dated April 19 this year, told schools to shut down their shops to sell uniforms, textbooks or other stationary items within their premises or through selected vendors.The NCERT, in order to augment the availability of NCERT books for the students of CBSE affiliated schools, has called for indent through their website for purchase of books as per the requirement assessed by the schools. The academic branch of CBSE in another circular dated August 9, this year advised the schools to register and place their demand for NCERT books required for academic year 2018-19 through the online link www.ncertbooks.ncert.gov.in.In view of the above, a circular from CBSE said, the schools are allowed to place indent for purchase of NCERT books directly through NCERT website for distribution among their students and for this purpose, a 'Tuck Shop' may be opened inside the premises of the schools."The stationery and other materials required by the students are also allowed to be sold from this 'Tuck Shop'. To this extent, the circular April 19, 2017 stands amended," said the circular.While hearing of a PIL filed by social worker Sunil Pokhriyal seeking direction to restrain the schools here from using their buildings to run commercial activities like selling of books and uniforms, the Delhi High Court on May 2 this year directed the CBSE to ensure that the schools affiliated to it must not indulge in commercial activities, such as selling books and uniforms, inside their campuses.Nearly 20,000 schools across the country are affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education.Click here for more Education News