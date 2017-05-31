CBSE 12th Result: Spectacular Fall In Pass Percentage In Bhubaneswar Zone Bhubaneswar zone witnessed a fall in the overall pass percentage this year.

Soon after the much awaited CBSE class 12th result was declared, there were waves of happiness and enjoyment nationwide. However in the State capital of Odisha, Bhubaneswar, things were not as in the rest of the country. Many students from the city who tried to check their result found that the board had withheld their result! A day after the result declaration, students staged demonstration outside the Board's regional office at Saheed Nagar. Some even claimed that there's faulty valuation of answer sheet. "I was shocked to find that I have secured 5 marks in Maths and 8 in Chemistry, while my English score is 85. I am not as bad a student to fail in the exam. I don't believe it. I want revaluation of the papers at the earliest," said an aggrieved student of a city school.Considering the agony of students, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik , has requested the HRD Minister to 'issue appropriate directions to the CBSE authorities to rectify the situation in order to provide relief to the affected students.' According to a local media report, two officials deputed by HRD Minister have arrived in the City to look into Class 12 result discrepancies.Results of 13500 students have been withheld. We talked to Ashok Paikaray, Secretary, Odisha Parents Association for the details of meeting to which he said that Board has asked for complete report of each of aggrieved student, detailing the timeline of his/ her performance.Considered to be one of the top education hubs in Eastern India, Bhubaneswar has a record of stellar performance in State board exams and national board examinations of CBSE and CISCE. In CBSE examinations, students of Bhubaneswar zone have been performing well. Considering the data issued by CBSE, the overall pass percentage of the zone has dipped 'drastically' this year. The overall pass percentage stands at 73.95; only 78.43 per cent of female students have qualified (in comparison to 91.23% in 2016!). In 2016, 87.64 per cent of the students had qualified the exam.Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha, the State Board, which has a parallel record in 12th exam results, has witnessed a pass percentage of 81.11 per cent in the science stream this year. It is 70.17% and 71.43% in arts and commerce stream , respectively. Considering the performance of previous years, the result doesn't seem 'deterring' much.This year a total of 41620 students had appeared for Class 12th exam in Bhubaneswar zone.Click here for more Education News