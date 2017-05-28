CBSE 12th Result Declared, Raksha Gopal Tops Securing 99.6%, Overall Pass Percentage Dips

Bhumi Sawant De from DAV Chandigarh came a close second with 99.4 per cent, while Aditya Jain from Bhawan Vidyalaya in Chandigarh scored 99.2 per cent to take home the third spot.
However, the overall pass percentage has dipped to 82 per cent from last year's 83.05.
Raksha Gopal of Amity International School Noida tops with 99.6% #CBSEclassXII— ANI (@ANI_news) May 28, 2017
This year, the board had been mired in a lot of controversy, due to its decision to do away with the marks moderation policy. The decision was challenged in the Delhi High Court which asked the board to follow the policy as it had been in practice when the students filled their examination form.
The Ministry of Human Resource Development, which had been consulted by the board, had said that the moderation policy would be implemented this year in CBSE class 12 results but there would be no spiking of marks.
The CBSE had conducted the exams in March and April this year. The results are available on the official results portal of the board.