CBSE 12th Result 2017: Know How To Apply For Verification

The recently released CBSE Class 12th result has relieved many students from the long wait! However the result has not been received well by few other students. According to PTI, 'scores of students along with their parents today staged demonstration outside CBSE's regional office here alleging discrepancies in class 12 examination results'. The students and their parents gathered outside the board's regional office in Saheed Nagar area holding placards and raising slogans, a day after CBSE declared class 12 results, reported PTI.Keeping up with the tradition of 'Verification and Obtaining Photocopy of the Evaluated Answer Book(s)', the Board has released official notification in this regard.Board will accept verification requests online only at cbse.nic.in.Each request must be submitted along with a fee of Rs 500Fee can be deposited using Credit/ Debit cards or also 'through echallan by visiting the identified Bank Branch as generated in the Challan.'The Board strictly mentions, 'no fee shall be accepted in offline mode i.e Postal Order/DD/Money order cheque etc.'Board has also made a provision for giving photocopy of the evaluated answer sheet to those candidates who apply for verification of marks. In that case, students have to submit a fee of Rs 700 per subject.'There will be no re-evaluation of any evaluated answer. However, if any answer has not been evaluated, the same would be reported by candidate to respective Regional Offices of CBSE not later than seven days of receipt of photocopy of answer book.'After it decided to bring out the result with moderation policy, the Board has decided not to mention the grace marks on the marksheet Click here for more Education News