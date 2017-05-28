CBSE 12th Result 2017: Important Things Students Should Keep In Mind

New Delhi: CBSE 12th result is just round the corner! Students, who are all set to see their score, need to take care of certain important things. After a long wait, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is finally declaring the class 12 result. This has not only brought relief to students, but has also given them a reason to celebrate as well. Students who are going to check the result should take a note of the following things.
The long dilemma of 'moderation or no moderation' has finally come to an end. Students will get their result today. Though exact CBSE 12th result 2017 time is uncertain, but the Board has mentioned that the result will be announced before noon.
Check the CBSE result at the official web portal
Students should note that the result will be declared at cbseresults.nic.in. Students should therefore keep monitoring the site for updates. Secondly, result related updates and relevant data can be checked at cbse.nic.in.
Keep login credential in hand
Usually the Board asks for roll number (exam roll number issued by the Board). Students can find the roll number in the admit card. Hence the first thing is to fetch the admit card and note down the roll number. Another important login is the date of birth that has been mentioned in the board's admit card.
Check the entries, soon after downloading the CBSE 12th result 2017
Immediately after downloading the result copy, go through the entries made: properly! Check important details like name, roll number, place and other obvious details. Errors, if any, must be brought to the notice of the Board immediately.
Rechecking/ reverification will start soon
Those, who will be not satisfied with the result, can opt for rechecking or reverification. Board will announce and call for application. Students who wish to opt for rechecking should wait for official update!
Save the result copy!
Students should save a copy of the result. A printout will also be good. Though not a valid mark statement, but the saved copy can be a reference. Board will issue certificates in support of the result soon after the results are announced.
