CBSE 12th Result 2017 Expected Soon, Board Won't Approach Supreme Court Over Moderation Policy CBSE 12th result to be announced soon. 'Moderation to be applied for current Class 12 exam results.'

There were reports of CBSE contemplating to approach Supreme Court of India with a special leave petition (SLP), challenging the Delhi High Court order on marks moderation policy. This had added to the woes of students and parents who are desperately waiting for the result.



CBSE's decision for scrapping moderation policy left students in confusion. What added more to this tussle was the Board's delay in declaring the result. Even as of now, the Board is mum about a tentative date!



After the reports of CBSE approaching the Supreme Court challenging Delhi High Court's decision came to light, anguish became more visible as waiting for a 'decision' could have delayed the result further.



With the Board not moving top court, results can be expected anytime soon.



