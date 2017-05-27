CBSE 12th, ICSE, ISC Results 2017: Whats Next After Declaration?

CBSE 12th result 2017: Read how to check online
What's Next After Result Declaration?
Boards will immediately start calling applications for revaluation/ recheck of results. 'From this year the Council has made a provision for the candidates to apply for recheck directly through the Council's website www.cisce.org,' says CISCE. Likewise CBSE also has provisions for rechecking. Usually the Board seeks 'Online Application for Verification of Marks/Grades /Photocopy of Answerbook for Exam'.
CBSE has not announced about the rechecking, yet. But CISCE students should note that the online module for rechecking will be open till 4 June 2017. Any requests, beyond that, may not be considered by the Council.
With the obtained scores, then, students can apply for higher education courses. Those awaiting to join undergraduate courses, should start doing it right away as registration has already begun in many colleges.
