CBSE 10th Result: Result Date To Be Announced By Board Tomorrow At Cbse.nic.in

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is still mum on the 10th board results which is enough to increase the levels of anxiety among students who appeared for the board exams this year. Considering the many controversies which surrounded the declaration of 12th board results this year, there is too much at stake for the board while declaring the 10th results. While there is no word on when the board might declare the results, a source from the board told NDTV on phone that the board might announce the result declaration date tomorrow.
So far there has been no update on the board's official website about the result declaration date. The latest update still remains about online application for verification or marks and obtaining copy of answer book. There is no update on Results.gov.in either which is the official results portal of government of India.
Meanwhile, the board has begun post-result counselling for 12th and 10th students. The counselling is in process for 12th students and it is expected that the 10th results would be announced shortly to give ample time to students of class 10th as well for counselling.
Once the result date is announced, the same would be updated on the results.gov.in website. On the day of the result declaration, students would be able to view their result on the result portal of cbse where the result for class 12th board exam was also declared.
The result for class 10th students is prepared according to a grading system in order to reduce the undue pressure on students.
