CBSE 10th Result 2017: 90.95 % Students Pass, Delhi's Performance Dips Drastically

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally announced the Class 10 result. The results are being declared region wise. While the overall pass percentage is 90.95, more than 5 per cent lower than last year, Delhi's pass percentage has fallen down drastically by over 13 per cent. 78.09% students have cleared the examination in Delhi, in comparison to 91.06% in 2016. This year the Board has strictly removed spiking of marks; though grace marks were assured before the declaration of Class 12 results.
'The pass percentage has been steadily dipping over the years. From a pass percentage of 98.40 in 2013, the number slumped to 91.76 per cent last year. This has further plummeted to 78.09 this year,' says the PTI report.
Thiruvananthapuram has the highest percentage of students who have cleared the exam (99.85). Pass percentage in Madras region is 99.62.
In 2014, the pass percentage was recorded to be 98.87%.
Results are available at cbseresults.nic.in. Students can check the same using their roll number, date of birth and school number. Know how to check CBSE 10th result 2017 online.
Board is providing post-result counselling service, as well. Students and parents can put forward their result queries before the experts till 11 June 2017.
(With Inputs From PTI)
