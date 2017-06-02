CBSE 10th Result 2017: Developments So Far Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is eerily silent about class 10th board results. Despite reports that CBSE would announce result declaration date today, the board has not yet clarified their stance on the matter.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is eerily silent about class 10th board results. Despite reports that CBSE would announce result declaration date today, the board has not yet clarified their stance on the matter. Students and parents all over the country are anxiously waiting for an update from the board's side. It should be pointed out that this year CBSE has been under fire for many inconsistencies in declaring results for the various exams it conducts including the board exams. The board had, after much delay, declared the class 12th board exam on May 28, 2017.



So far there has been no development in the



is a clear case of mismanagement on the board's part as it will not leave enough time for the 10+2 school or intermediate admissions. Every year, the 10th results would be announced by this time giving almost a month for students to participate in admission process for 10+2.



The admission process for class 11th at many prominent schools in the country has already begun. The delay in 10th results from CBSE's side will not only lead to missed out opportunities but also result in a rush during the last phase of class 11th school admission.



