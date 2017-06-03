CBSE 10th Result 2017 To Be Declared On June 3 At Cbseresults.nic.in

New Delhi: As expected, CBSE has announced the Class 10 result 2017 date, today! The result will be declared tomorrow at cbseresults.nic.in. Read: How to check CBSE 10th result 2017. CBSE result related updates will be hosted at the official web portal cbse.nic.in. The Board will announce the result with the help of National Informatics Centre (NIC), Department of Information Technology, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. As of now, no confirmed time is available! The Board had declared Class 12 results at 10.20 am, therefore students can expect the 10th result close to that time.
Though update has been given on the result portal, yet, a PTI report has confirmed the CBSE class 10 result date. "The results will be announced on June 3 at forenoon," a senior CBSE official said. A total of 16,67,573 candidates had appeared for the exam this year. On May 28, the board had declared the results for class XII which had seen a dip of over one per cent in the pass percentage,' says the report.
Though every attempt will be taken by the Board to ensure that students check their marks in time; however large number of logins at a time may slow down the website for a while. Students and parents are advised not to panic in such cases and retry a bit later.
Students can also check the 10th class result with ease at bing.com. Click here for result checking procedure at Bing
Now that you have got the result date, fetch your login details. Usually result portals ask for roll number, school number and centre number for accessing the result. Keep all these details in hand so that you don't waste time looking for it as and when results are declared.
Immediately after results are declared students, if required, should avail the counselling services provided by the Board.
Though, Board will issue mark sheets and certificates supporting the result, students should consider saving the mark statement obtained online.
(With Inputs From PTI)
