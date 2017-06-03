CBSE 10th Result 2017: What Does Your Grade Mean? CBSE class 10th result 2017 will be declared today. Here's the breakdown of the grading system followed by the board.

6 Shares EMAIL PRINT CBSE 10th Board Result 2017: Grading System Explained New Delhi: CBSE School-based exam result have been declared. The board based 10th exam result will be declared shortly. It is widely known that CBSE switched to grading system for class 10th board exams and instead of mentioning overall percentage on students' marks statement, the board only mentions their grades in individual subjects and overall grade. While, the grades are accepted by very many other boards when it comes down to admission to 10+2, there might be some education boards which would require a student to submit equivalent marks or percentage in order to get admission in intermediate. In such cases it is wise to understand the basic principle behind the grades which are awarded by CBSE.



Assessment of theory/practical papers in external subjects is done in numerical scores. The Board will also indicate grades in the marks sheets issued to the candidates in case of subjects of external examinations. In case of internal assessment subjects, only grades shall be shown.



Letter grades on a nine-point scale is used for subjects of external examinations. However, in case of subjects of internal examination the assessment is made on a five point scale I.e. A,B,C,D & E.



The grades in external examination will begiven as per the scores obtained in the external examination. In case of internal examination it will be awarded by the school.



For awarding the grades, the Board puts all the passed students in a rank order and awards grades as per the system given below:



A-1: Top 1/8th of the passed candidates



A-2: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates



B-1: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates



B-2: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates



C-1: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates



C-2: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates



D-1: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates



D-2: Next 1/8th of the passed candidates



E: Failed candidates





