CBSE 10th Result 2017 To Be Declared Today; Will Be Available At Cbseresults.nic.in

Central Board of Secondary education (CBSE) will declare the class 10th board exam today at forenoon. While forenoon is an ambiguous term, considering the trend for 12th board result declaration by CBSE, it can be fairly assumed that the result would be out before 11 am.

Education | Written by | Updated: June 03, 2017 06:47 IST
New Delhi:  Central Board of Secondary education (CBSE) will declare the class 10th board exam today at forenoon. While forenoon is an ambiguous term, considering the trend for 12th board result declaration by CBSE, it can be fairly assumed that the result would be out before 11 am. Students who have been waiting anxiously for the result can now heave a sigh of relief. The 10th board exam was not compulsory for CBSE students this year, however, still more than 16 lakh students appeared for the exam.

The declaration of 10th board result will also mark the beginning of a new phase in the lives of students who will now have to choose one of the stream - Science, Commerce or Arts and Humanities in which to pursue their 10+2 or intermediate studies. Till class 10th students all over the country, study a mix of subjects. It is only after 10th that they face the dilemma to choose a stream. 

While for many students the decision of a stream would depend upon the grades they get in their class 10th board results, the decision should not entirely depend upon the grades but also on the interest of a student. Since this marks the beginning and foundation of a future career it is important that students choose a stream in which they would like to pursue a career in future. 

Read Here: CBSE 10th Result To Be Declared Today; 5 Things Students Should Do

CBSE has already opened the counselling lines for class 12th and 10th students to combat post-result stress and guide students about their future course and will continue to counsel students till June 11. 

Click here for more Education News

