CBSE 10th Board Result Due In Few Hours; Twitter Reactions

This one user who knows too well the importance of class 10th board exam passing certificate and marks statement. Well years from now this what your marks sheet will come in handy for.
Mubarak ho ! Aaj Nanhe Munno ka D.O.B Certificate aane wala hai. 😂😂😂#CbseResults2017— LittleMaster (@Che_Chora) June 3, 2017
This one user who has lost his patience.
Eagerly Waiting For The #CbseResults2017.— Utsav Kumar (@kumarutsav783) June 3, 2017
I'm losing my patience.🤔🤔
This one with all the optimism about results and relatives.
we will survive this and the curious pesky neighbours. #CbseResults2017— shifa (@_Lost_girl_14) June 2, 2017
This user who wants 'acche din'.
#NarendraModiji— sahil choudhary (@sahilch232000) June 2, 2017
kya hamare b ache din ayenge,
kya hum b pass ho jayenge..!?#10th#CbseResults2017
This one user who has read the warning which comes along with the board results.
#CbseResults2017— Mona jat..it's MJ😊 (@mona_jat) June 2, 2017
.
.
.Mein aaraha ho sabki Watt lagane...Aur jara btana to kon kon mujhe bahut jada miss kr rahe the..👍😢
This user who has left us quite perplexed about the purpose behind CBSE board exams.
Announcement of CBSE board results is a good step in the direction of population control #CbseResults2017— Sahil Sharma (@sahilsharma030) June 2, 2017
It is clear that the anxiety and panic levels are at an all time high among class 10th students but they have not lost their sense of humor even at this time of stress.
