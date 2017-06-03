CBSE 10th Board Result Due In Few Hours; Twitter Reactions

The board, after much anticipation, yesterday announced that it will be declaring the result for class 10th board exam today at forenoon. The suspense is in the air and tweeples are not missing out on the opportunity.

New Delhi:  It can't be that CBSE is due to announce board results and twitter not be flooded by angry, panicked, witty, and sarcastic tweets. The board, after much anticipation, yesterday announced that it will be declaring the result for class 10th board exam today at forenoon. The suspense is in the air and tweeples are not missing out on the opportunity.  While the wait is till on, we bring to you some tweets from the early birds on twitter. 

This one user who knows too well the importance of class 10th board exam passing certificate and marks statement. Well years from now this what your marks sheet will come in handy for. 
 

This one user who has lost his patience.
 
This one with all the optimism about results and relatives.
 
This user who wants 'acche din'.
 
This one user who has read the warning which comes along with the board results.
 
This user who has left us quite perplexed about the purpose behind CBSE board exams. 
 

It is clear that the anxiety and panic levels are at an all time high among class 10th students but they have not lost their sense of humor even at this time of stress.

