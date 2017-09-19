CAT 2018 Registration: Online Application Closes Tomorrow @ Iimcat.ac.in; 5 Important Things To Know

According to the notification, the IIMs will conduct computer-based CAT 2017 on November 26, 2017 in two sessions while the registration will start from August 9. Detailed information on CAT 2017 is available on the CAT website: www.iimcat.ac.in.
The candidates who are applying for the CAT 2017 examination may note these 5 five important points about the exam:
1. CAT 2017 is not an online exam but it is a digital or Computer Based Test (CBT); and note: not an Internet-Based Test (IBT); which means, a candidate will not take the exam on an internet site.
2. CAT 2017 will have three sections: Section One: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Section Two: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, Section Three: Quantitative Ability
3. CAT 2017 test will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) and non-MCQ type questions. In CAT 2017, there will be no negative marks for non-MCQ type questions. All questions carry equal marks.
4. According to CAT organisors, the CAT exam does not have a defined official syllabus for CAT preparation. However, a candidate can attempt the mock test to understand the pattern of exam and types of questions.
5. A practice test will be available on the CAT website: www.iimcat.ac.in. A candidate may familiarize himself / herself with the functionality and navigation of the actual exam.
Note: There is a possibility that, as it happens with most of the portals, the website of CAT 2017 may also not respond at the last moment of registration. So it is advised to all the interested candidates who have not applied yet, that to apply as early as possible.
