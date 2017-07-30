CAT 2017 Scores: List Of Non-IIMs Where It Can Be Used

New Delhi: Details of CAT 2017 have been released by IIM Lucknow. Candidates can now go through the official notification available at iimcat.ac.in. CAT 2017 is scheduled to be held on 26 November 2017 and the scores obtained will be valid till 31 December 2018. CAT is a requisite for getting admission to postgraduate programmes, fellow programmes and other management courses offered by Indian Institute of Managements (IIMs). Online registration will begin on 9 August 2017. Candidates can apply online till 20 September 2017.
CAT 2017 scores will also be considered by few non-IIM member institutions. However IIMs will have no participation in the selection process. Listed below are the non-IIM bodies that will consider CAT 2017 score:
1. Institute for Financial Management & Research (IFMR University), Andhra Pradesh
2. University Business School, Chandigarh
3. MICA, Gujarat
4. Institute of Rural Management Anand, Gujarat
5. School of Petroleum Management, PDPU, Gujarat
6. Institute of Management, Nirma University, Gujarat
7. Indus Business Academy, Karnataka
8. AIMS Institute of Higher Education (AIMS Institutes), Karnataka
9. T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), Karnataka
10. Alliance University, Karnataka
11. Myra School of Business, Karnataka
12. Kirloskar Institute of Advanced Management Studies, Karnataka
13. ISBR Business School, Karnataka
14. International School of Management Excellence, Karnataka
15. K J Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research, Maharashtra
16. SP Jain Insitute of Management and Research, Maharashtra
17. Balaji Insitute of Telecom and Management, Maharashtra
18. National Insitute of Industrial Engineering, Maharashtra
19. Balaji Institute of Modern Management (BIMM) , Maharashtra
20. National Insurance Academy, Maharashtra
21. Balaji Institute of Management and Human Resource Development (BIMHRD) , Maharashtra
22. Balaji Institute of International Business (BIIB) , Maharashtra
23. National Institute of Bank Management, Maharashtra
24. Institute For Technology And Management, Maharashtra
25. LM Thapar School of Management, Punjab
26. Institute Of Insurance and Risk Management (IIRM), Telangana
27. University of Hyderabad (School of Management Studies), Telangana
28. Jawaharlal Nehru School of Management Studies, Assam
29. Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi
30. Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management, Delhi
31. Fore School of Management, Delhi
32. Management Development Institute (MDI), Haryana
33. SCMS School of Technology & Management, Kerala
34. Saintgits Institute of Management (Dept of MBA, Saintgits College of Engineering), Kerala
35. SCMS Cochin School of Business, Kerala
36. IMM-Fostiima Business School (IFBS), New Delhi
37. International Management Institute, New Delhi
38. Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Technical Campus, New Delhi
39. Fortune Institute of International Business, New Delhi
40. Apeejay School of Management, New Delhi
41. New Delhi Institute of Management, New Delhi
42. Jaipuria Institute of Management (Jaipur), Rajasthan
43. Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani, Rajasthan
44. Institute of Management Technology (IMT), UP
45. Jaipuria Institute of Management (Noida), UP
46. Indian Institute of Information Technology, UP
47. Institute of Management Studies (BHU), UP
48. Birla Institute of Management Technology, UP
49. Jaipuria Institute of Management (Lucknow), UP
50. Chandragupt Institute of Management Patna (CIMP), Bihar
51. Development Management Institute, Bihar
52. Goa Institute of Management, Goa
53. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Jammu and Kashmir
54. Jaipuria Institute of Management (Indore), Madhya Pradesh
55. Indian Institute of Forest Management, Madhya Pradesh
56. Xavier University Bhubaneswar, Odisha
57. Bharathidasan Institute of Management (BIM), Tamil Nadu
58. VIT University, Tamil Nadu
59. National Institute of Technology, Tamil Nadu
60. Indian Institute of Social Welfare & Business Management (IISWBM), West Bengal
61. International Management Institute (Alipore), West Bengal
62. Army Institute of Management, West Bengal
63. Management Development Institute, Murshidabad, West Bengal
Note this: According to reports, more than 100 institutes are using CAT scores for admission to management other related courses. This list has been prepared based on the information given on the CAT 2017 website. To know about other institutes which use CAT scores, the candidates have to check the information from individual institutes.
