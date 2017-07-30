CAT 2017 Scores: List Of Non-IIMs Where It Can Be Used Details of CAT 2017 have been released. Candidates can now go through the official notification available at iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2017 scores will also be considered by few non-IIM member institutions. However IIMs will have no participation in the selection process. Listed below are the non-IIM bodies that will consider CAT 2017 score:



1. Institute for Financial Management & Research (IFMR University), Andhra Pradesh

2. University Business School, Chandigarh

3. MICA, Gujarat

4. Institute of Rural Management Anand, Gujarat

5. School of Petroleum Management, PDPU, Gujarat

6. Institute of Management, Nirma University, Gujarat

7. Indus Business Academy, Karnataka

8. AIMS Institute of Higher Education (AIMS Institutes), Karnataka

9. T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), Karnataka

10. Alliance University, Karnataka

11. Myra School of Business, Karnataka

12. Kirloskar Institute of Advanced Management Studies, Karnataka

13. ISBR Business School, Karnataka

14. International School of Management Excellence, Karnataka

15. K J Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research, Maharashtra

16. SP Jain Insitute of Management and Research, Maharashtra

17. Balaji Insitute of Telecom and Management, Maharashtra

18. National Insitute of Industrial Engineering, Maharashtra

19. Balaji Institute of Modern Management (BIMM) , Maharashtra

20. National Insurance Academy, Maharashtra

21. Balaji Institute of Management and Human Resource Development (BIMHRD) , Maharashtra

22. Balaji Institute of International Business (BIIB) , Maharashtra

23. National Institute of Bank Management, Maharashtra

24. Institute For Technology And Management, Maharashtra

25. LM Thapar School of Management, Punjab

26. Institute Of Insurance and Risk Management (IIRM), Telangana

27. University of Hyderabad (School of Management Studies), Telangana

28. Jawaharlal Nehru School of Management Studies, Assam

29. Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi

30. Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management, Delhi

31. Fore School of Management, Delhi

32. Management Development Institute (MDI), Haryana

33. SCMS School of Technology & Management, Kerala

34. Saintgits Institute of Management (Dept of MBA, Saintgits College of Engineering), Kerala

35. SCMS Cochin School of Business, Kerala

36. IMM-Fostiima Business School (IFBS), New Delhi

37. International Management Institute, New Delhi

38. Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Technical Campus, New Delhi

39. Fortune Institute of International Business, New Delhi

40. Apeejay School of Management, New Delhi

41. New Delhi Institute of Management, New Delhi

42. Jaipuria Institute of Management (Jaipur), Rajasthan

43. Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani, Rajasthan

44. Institute of Management Technology (IMT), UP

45. Jaipuria Institute of Management (Noida), UP

46. Indian Institute of Information Technology, UP

47. Institute of Management Studies (BHU), UP

48. Birla Institute of Management Technology, UP

49. Jaipuria Institute of Management (Lucknow), UP

50. Chandragupt Institute of Management Patna (CIMP), Bihar

51. Development Management Institute, Bihar

52. Goa Institute of Management, Goa

53. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Jammu and Kashmir

54. Jaipuria Institute of Management (Indore), Madhya Pradesh

55. Indian Institute of Forest Management, Madhya Pradesh

56. Xavier University Bhubaneswar, Odisha

57. Bharathidasan Institute of Management (BIM), Tamil Nadu

58. VIT University, Tamil Nadu

59. National Institute of Technology, Tamil Nadu

60. Indian Institute of Social Welfare & Business Management (IISWBM), West Bengal

61. International Management Institute (Alipore), West Bengal

62. Army Institute of Management, West Bengal

63. Management Development Institute, Murshidabad, West Bengal



Note this: According to reports, more than 100 institutes are using CAT scores for admission to management other related courses. This list has been prepared based on the information given on the CAT 2017 website. To know about other institutes which use CAT scores, the candidates have to check the information from individual institutes.



CAT 2017: 10 Points Candidates Should Know



