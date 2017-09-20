CAT 2017: Online Registration Ends Today; Apply At iimcat.ac.in

The application process for CAT 2017 began on August 9, 2017. The application process involves three steps which include registration and generation of user id and password, logging in with the said user id and password, and submitting completed application form after application fee payment.
A candidate would need to upload the following documents along with their application form:
- Scanned image of passport size photograph
- Scanned image of signature
- NC-OBC/SC/ST Certificate
- PwD Certificate
In the application form, candidates would have the option to select exam city as well as interview city for selection rounds. Selection rounds are conducted individually by the IIMs after CAT result declaration.
While applying for the exam, candidates should keep in mind that if they are applying for PGP/PGDM courses at the following IIMs, they should select same interview city for all the selections:
1. IIM Kashipur
2. IIM Raipur
3. IIM Ranchi
4. IIM Rohtak
5. IIM Tiruchirappalli
6. IIM Udaipur
The admit card for CAT 2017 will be available on October 18, 2017 form 1:00 pm onwards. The exam is scheduled for November 26, 2017.
