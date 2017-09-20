CAT 2017: Online Registration Ends Today; Apply At iimcat.ac.in The month long registration window for CAT 2018 is about to end today. The registration for CAT 2018 exam will end today at 5:00 pm.

CAT 2017: Online Registration Ends Today; Apply At iimcat.ac.in

New Delhi: The month long registration window for CAT 2018 is about to end today. The last call for CAT aspirants is here. The registration for CAT 2018 exam will end today at 5:00 pm. Candidates would need to not only fill the application but upload required documents and submit application fee before the 5:00 pm deadline. The registration and application process can be completed on the CAT 2017 website. This year, CAT exam is being conducted by IIM Lucknow.



The application process for CAT 2017 began on August 9, 2017. The application process involves three steps which include registration and generation of user id and password, logging in with the said user id and password, and submitting completed application form after application fee payment.



A candidate would need to upload the following documents along with their application form: Scanned image of passport size photograph

Scanned image of signature

NC-OBC/SC/ST Certificate

PwD Certificate

In the application form, candidates would have the option to select exam city as well as interview city for selection rounds. Selection rounds are conducted individually by the IIMs after CAT result declaration.



While applying for the exam, candidates should keep in mind that if they are applying for PGP/PGDM courses at the following IIMs, they should select same interview city for all the selections:

1. IIM Kashipur

2. IIM Raipur

3. IIM Ranchi

4. IIM Rohtak

5. IIM Tiruchirappalli

6. IIM Udaipur



The admit card for CAT 2017 will be available on October 18, 2017 form 1:00 pm onwards. The exam is scheduled for November 26, 2017.



