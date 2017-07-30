CAT 2017 Notification Out; Exam On November 26, Registration To Start From August 9 @ iimcat.ac.in

IIM Lucknow has released the notification for the CAT 2017 entrance for admission to 20 IIMs and more than 100 management schools across the country.

New Delhi:  Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Lucknow, the organizing authority of IIM CAT 2017 has released the notification for the entrance examination for 20 IIMs and more than 100 management schools across the country. The CAT 2017 examination will be held on November 26 while the registration will start from August 9.

"The Indian Institutes of Management will conduct computer-based Common Admission Test 2017 (CAT 2017) on Sunday, 26th November, 2017 in two sessions. CAT 2017 will be conducted by IIMs as a pre-requisite for admission to various management programmes of IIMs," said the notification released yesterday. 


CAT 2017 Notification: Important Dates

CAT 2017 Registration Starts: AUG 9, 2017, Wednesday
CAT 2017 Registration ends: SEP 20, 2017,Wednesday at 05:00 PM
CAT 2017 Admit Card Download from: OCT 18, 2017, Wednesday 01:00 PM
CAT 2017 Exam:  NOV 26, 2017, Sunday

