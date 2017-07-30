CAT 2017 Notification Out; Exam On November 26, Registration To Start From August 9 @ iimcat.ac.in

"The Indian Institutes of Management will conduct computer-based Common Admission Test 2017 (CAT 2017) on Sunday, 26th November, 2017 in two sessions. CAT 2017 will be conducted by IIMs as a pre-requisite for admission to various management programmes of IIMs," said the notification released yesterday.
CAT 2017 Notification: Important Dates
CAT 2017 Registration Starts: AUG 9, 2017, Wednesday
CAT 2017 Registration ends: SEP 20, 2017,Wednesday at 05:00 PM
CAT 2017 Admit Card Download from: OCT 18, 2017, Wednesday 01:00 PM
CAT 2017 Exam: NOV 26, 2017, Sunday
