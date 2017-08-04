IIFT Changes Entrance Exam Date For MBA (IB) 2018-20 Batch; CAT 2017 Aspirants Relieved

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade has postponed the MBA (IB) entrance exam date to December 3, 2017. The move has brought a sigh of relief from thousands of candidates who were due to appear for the exam this year.

Education | Written by | Updated: August 04, 2017 13:14 IST
23 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
IIFT Changes Entrance Exam Date For MBA (IB) 2018-20 Batch; CAT 2017 Aspirants Relieved

IIFT Changes Entrance Exam Date For MBA (IB) 2018-20 Batch

New Delhi:  The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade has postponed the MBA (IB) entrance exam date to December 3, 2017. The move has brought a sigh of relief from thousands of candidates who were due to appear for the exam this year. Initially the exam date clashed with that of CAT 2017 exam however after the announcement of the CAT date, IIFT changed the date to spare the students the dilemma of choosing between the two entrances. 

The candidates willing to apply at IIFT for admission to MBS program in International business can apply till September 15, 2017. The last date to apply and submit GMAT scores for Foreign Nationals and NRI candidates is February 15, 2017. 

The exam will be conducted on December 3 in a single session from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon. The entrance will be  conducted in the following cities only - Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jamshedpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur and Visakhapatnam.

Read Here: CAT 2017 Official Notification Released; Exam On November 29

IIFT conducts an entrance examination for shortlisting candidates who are then called for Writing Skills Assessment, Group Discussion, and Interview. The entrance test will be an objective type written test. The test paper will cover questions from English Grammar, Vocabulary and Comprehension, General Knowledge & Current Affairs, Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation and Quantitative Analysis.

Click here for more Education News
 

Trending

Share this story on

23 Shares
ALSO READMalaika Arora Posts Pic Of Ex-Husband Arbaaz Khan's 50th Birthday Party
CAT 2017IIFT 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreMubarakanIndu SarkarMunna MichaelDunkirkAmazon SaleBlackberry KEYone

................................ Advertisement ................................