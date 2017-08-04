IIFT Changes Entrance Exam Date For MBA (IB) 2018-20 Batch; CAT 2017 Aspirants Relieved The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade has postponed the MBA (IB) entrance exam date to December 3, 2017. The move has brought a sigh of relief from thousands of candidates who were due to appear for the exam this year.

The candidates willing to apply at IIFT for admission to MBS program in International business can apply till September 15, 2017. The last date to apply and submit GMAT scores for Foreign Nationals and NRI candidates is February 15, 2017.



The exam will be conducted on December 3 in a single session from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon. The entrance will be conducted in the following cities only - Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jamshedpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur and Visakhapatnam.



IIFT conducts an entrance examination for shortlisting candidates who are then called for Writing Skills Assessment, Group Discussion, and Interview. The entrance test will be an objective type written test. The test paper will cover questions from English Grammar, Vocabulary and Comprehension, General Knowledge & Current Affairs, Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation and Quantitative Analysis.



