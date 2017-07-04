CAT 2017: 10 Points About Exam Pattern CAT 2017 exam will be convened by IIM Lucknow. The official notification is expected by the end of July and like last year the registration for CAT exam will be conducted in August, 2017.

Share EMAIL PRINT CAT 2017: 10 Points About Exam Pattern New Delhi: A PGP degree from one of the 20 IIMs is a surefire way to an illustrious career in the field of management. The way to an IIM goes through CAT or Common Admission Test which witnessed participation from over 2 lakh candidates last year alone. CAT is a computer based examination which is the first stage of the selection procedure at the IIMs. There is a popular perception that CAT is a very tough exam, however the exam is not difficult but requires careful and strategic preparation.



10 Important Points About CAT 2017 Exam Pattern



1. CAT 2017 will be a computer-based test.



2. Like last year, this year too, the exam will be of three hour duration.



3. There will be three sections in the question paper and each section will have a sectional duration of one hour. Extra time will be provided to candidates in the physically disabled category.



4. The three sections in the question paper would be - Verbal and Reading Comprehension (VRC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DI & LR), and Quantitative Aptitude (QA).



5. There will be 100 questions in total.



6. There will be both MCQ and Non-MCQ questions.



7. The ratio of MCQ and Non-MCQ questions will be 18:7.



8. The distribution of questions across the sections would be uneven. Last year there were 34 questions in VRC and QA, 32 questions in DI and LR section.



9. For every correct answer, 3 marks would be awarded and for every wrong answer 1 mark will be deducted.



10. Candidates will be provided with a virtual calculator on the screen.



