CAT 2017 Official Notification Released; Dates Clash With IBPS PO And IIFT MBA Entrance

New Delhi: IIM Lucknow, yesterday, released the official notification for CAT 2017. This year the CAT exam will be conducted on November 26. While the notification was much awaited, the formal announcement has left students perplexed as Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) would be conducting its entrance test the same day as CAT 2017. Students who were planning to appear for both the tests will now have to either pick only one exam or apply for both and hope to be allotted the second session for CAT exam.
The exam date for CAT is also dreaded by a lot of students who are planning to appear for banking recruitment exam this year. Although the registration for IBPS PO exam is yet to start, according to the tentative schedule, the main exam for IBPS PO will be conducted on November 26. Now candidates who qualify the preliminary exam for IBPS PO would not want to miss out on the Main exam.
For MBA aspirants, choice can be difficult as IIFT is one of the very few institutes in the country offering an MBA program in International Business. However, considering that CAT score is accepted not only at IIMs but also at many top non-IIM management institutes in India for shortlisting of candidates for selection process. CAT definitely has an advantage in terms of the number of institutes to which it opens up admission opportunities. When it comes to IBPS, again candidates would need to sort their priorities and see which path they really want to tread.
However, it would not be prudent to fill form for only one exam and leave the rest two. Student should fill the form for all the exam in an off chance they are allotted the different sessions for the two exams.
