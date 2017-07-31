CAT 2017 Official Notification Released; Dates Clash With IBPS PO And IIFT MBA Entrance IIM Lucknow, yesterday, released the official notification for CAT 2017. This year the CAT exam will be conducted on November 26. While the notification was much awaited, the formal announcement has left students perplexed as Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) would be conducting its entrance test the same day as CAT 2017.

