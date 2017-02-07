CAT 2016 Selection Process: What Is WAT And Know How To Prepare

EMAIL PRINT New Delhi: CAT is the holy grail and IIM is the Vatican for candidates aspiring for an MBA degree in India. Justifiably so! IIMs have one of the stringiest selection processes and are known to produce the most successful managers in the country. Entry to any one of the IIMs ensures an upward graph in career. While CAT is one of the toughest exams, clearing CAT with highest percentile is not enough. Candidates who qualify CAT have to appear for further selection rounds.



The selection rounds consist of a Written Ability Test (WAT) and Personal Interview (PI). In this article we will introduce you to WAT and how to ace it.



Written Ability Test (WAT) essentially tests a candidate's quick thinking skills and their ability to articulate their thoughts in a short span of time. The general structure of a WAT is that candidates are provided with one or more topics and they have to write an essay or short passage on the topic of their choice. The time duration designated for WAT varies for different IIMs. However, the common consensus is that a minimum duration of 15 minutes is provided to complete the test.



The topics given in WAT can vary from social to political to general. A few examples for topics provided to aspirants during WAT are: Women Reservation Bill

Demonetization: Advantage or Disadvantage

Digital India

Hillary or Trump?

How to write an impressive Essay in WAT?



One of the key elements of acing the Written Ability Test (WAT) is to formulate your ideas clearly. Your essay should have a clearly defined beginning, middle and end. The beginning should comprise of your principal argument. Principal argument should be clear enough and should express your stance on the topic provided.



The middle part of the essay should be devoted to explaining your standpoint on the topic. This should also have supporting arguments. You can use bullets to list out your arguments. The last part of the essay is the conclusion. Here you need to wind up your ideas and provide a concluding statement.



Important points to remember for WAT



While preparing for WAT you should keep the following points in mind: Read up on current topics.

Practice writing essays and follow a structure.

Time your writing attempts with a stopwatch so that by the time of the actual test you are in the habit of writing tests in a short span of time.



