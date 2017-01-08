CAT 2016 Results: What Is 'Normalization Of CAT Scores'

New Delhi: CAT 2016 was conducted in two sessions on last December 4 and the results will be out anytime soon. One area of confusion for the candidates after the results are out is 'Normalization Of CAT Scores'.
Here is what you need to know about 'Normalization of CAT scores':
According to the official CAT 2016 website, two different test forms shall be administered in two test sessions. In order to ensure fairness and equity in comparison of performances of the candidates across different test sessions, the scores of the candidates shall be subjected to a process of Normalization.
'The Normalization Process'
The Normalization process shall adjust for location and scale differences of score distributions across different forms. After normalization across different forms, the scores shall be further normalized across different sections. The scaled scores obtained by this process shall be converted into percentiles for purposes of shortlisting, says CAT 2016 notification.
The notification has also said that, for reporting purposes, Scaled Scores for each section (Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Section III: Quantitative Ability (QA)) and Total along with the Percentiles shall be published.
The process of Normalization is an established practice for comparing candidate scores across multiple forms and is similar to those being adopted in other large educational selection tests conducted in India, such as Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE). For normalization across sections, CAT 2016 shall use the percentile equivalence.
