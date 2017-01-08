CAT 2016 Results: How To Get Into An IIM With Your Marks

New Delhi: CAT 2016 results will be available in the official website from January second week, most probably by January 10. The list of candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs. Each IIM will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly. The criteria for shortlisting vary from IIM to IIM. You may visit the admission hotlinks of the respective websites of IIMs for further information.
Know the IIMs
There are total 20 IIMs which are operational right now. They are: IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Amritsar, IIM Bangalore, IIM Bodh Gaya, IIM Calcutta, IIM Indore, IIM Jammu, IIM Kashipur, IIM Kozhikode, IIM Lucknow, IIM Nagpur, IIM Raipur, IIM Ranchi, IIM Rohtak, IIM Sambalpur, IIM Shillong, IIM Sirmaur, IIM Tiruchirappalli, IIM Udaipur and IIM Visakhapatnam. Amongst them, IIM Calcutta is the oldest one and IIM Jammu is the youngest one.
Admission Process
Each IIM shortlists candidates for second stage of selection which may be independent of each other. The process may include Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interviews (PI). Performance in CAT 2016 examination is an important component in the admission process. IIMs may additionally use other factors like previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience and other similar inputs in short listing and ranking of candidates at various stages of the admission process. Candidates may refer the admissions policies of IIMs from their respective websites for more information.
Eligibility Verification
If a candidate is shortlisted for interviews or selected for a programme by any IIM, he/she must comply with the eligibility verification by presenting Marksheets, Degree Certificates and Certificates to prove the reservation/disability category, if there are any.
Candidates in the Final Year of Graduation
These candidates must show an original certificate from the Principal / Registrar / Director of the university/institution certifying that the candidate has obtained 50% marks or equivalent (45% in case of the candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PWD category) based on latest available grades/marks.
