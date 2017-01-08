Collapse
CAT 2016 Results: Expected To Be Out Soon

Education | Updated: January 08, 2017 16:28 IST
CAT 2016 Results are expected to be out anytime soon

New Delhi:  IIM Bangalore, the organising authority of CAT 2016 will release the results anytime soon. The CAT 2016 notification had mentioned that the result will be out in the second week of January 2017.

Admission to the two year PGDM programmes in IIMs are based on a rigorous selection process comprising of scores in the Common Admission Test which is commonly known as CAT, Personal Interview (PI), Written Ability Test (WTA) and Group Discussions (GD). CAT is a management aptitude test conducted by the IIMs primarily to evaluate and shortlist candidates for the post graduate programme. 

As per Government of India norms, IIMs reserve 15% seats for SC candidates, 7.5% seats for ST candidates and 27% seats for NC-OBC candidates. 3% seats are also reserved for Persons with Disabilities. 

Last years' CAT results were published on January 8, according to reports; CAT 2016 results are likely to be announced on or before January 10. CAT 2016 for different management programmes were conducted in two sessions on December 4 in 138 cities across the country.  In CAT 2016 registration, there was 7-year high with 2,32,434 candidates applying for the entrance test scheduled for IIMs and various other Management Institutes and schools.

How to check CAT 2016 Results:
  • Visit the official website of CAT 2016
  • Click on the link "CAT 2016 Result."
  • Enter the details like name, register number, etc.
  • Click on "Submit" button, Next page will show you the result

