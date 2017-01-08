CAT 2016 Results: Expected To Be Out Soon

Admission to the two year PGDM programmes in IIMs are based on a rigorous selection process comprising of scores in the Common Admission Test which is commonly known as CAT, Personal Interview (PI), Written Ability Test (WTA) and Group Discussions (GD). CAT is a management aptitude test conducted by the IIMs primarily to evaluate and shortlist candidates for the post graduate programme.
As per Government of India norms, IIMs reserve 15% seats for SC candidates, 7.5% seats for ST candidates and 27% seats for NC-OBC candidates. 3% seats are also reserved for Persons with Disabilities.
Last years' CAT results were published on January 8, according to reports; CAT 2016 results are likely to be announced on or before January 10. CAT 2016 for different management programmes were conducted in two sessions on December 4 in 138 cities across the country. In CAT 2016 registration, there was 7-year high with 2,32,434 candidates applying for the entrance test scheduled for IIMs and various other Management Institutes and schools.
How to check CAT 2016 Results:
- Visit the official website of CAT 2016
- Click on the link "CAT 2016 Result."
- Enter the details like name, register number, etc.
- Click on "Submit" button, Next page will show you the result
