CAT 2016 Results: Download Score Card and Know Which Indian Institute of Management You Can Apply To

How to download your Score Card
- Go to CAT 2016 website
- You will see "Click on Score Card button to download score card" on the right side of the page.
- Click below that link which says "Score Card"
- That will lead to candidate login page, Enter your Login ID and Password.
- Download your Score Card.
How you may proceed with your CAT 2016 results
Each IIM shortlists candidates for second stage of selection which may be independent of each other. The process may include Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interviews (PI). Performance in CAT 2016 examination is an important component in the admission process. IIMs may additionally use other factors like previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience and other similar inputs in short listing and ranking of candidates at various stages of the admission process. Candidates may refer the admissions policies of IIMs from their respective websites for more information.
If a candidate is shortlisted for interviews or selected for a programme by any IIM, he/she must comply with the eligibility verification by presenting Marksheets, Degree Certificates and Certificates to prove the reservation/disability category, if there are any.
