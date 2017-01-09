CAT 2016 Results: Download Score Card and Know Which Indian Institute of Management You Can Apply To

EMAIL PRINT CAT 2016 Results: Download Your Score Card Now New Delhi: CAT 2016 Score Card has been announced in the official Website of CAT 2016. Indian Institute of Management (IIM Bangalore), which is the organizing institution of the CAT 2016 has notified this recently in the website https://iimcat.ac.in. CAT scores are used for admissions in various Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and other Business Schools. Result of CAT 2016 indicates section wise scaled scores and percentile. IIMs held CAT exam on December 4, 2016, as per the schedule over two slots. Now the exam conducting body is has published result of CAT 2016 that will show percentile as well as score.



How to download your Score Card Go to CAT 2016 website

You will see "Click on Score Card button to download score card" on the right side of the page.

Click below that link which says "Score Card"

That will lead to candidate login page, Enter your Login ID and Password.

Download your Score Card.

How you may proceed with your CAT 2016 results



Each IIM shortlists candidates for second stage of selection which may be independent of each other. The process may include Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interviews (PI). Performance in CAT 2016 examination is an important component in the admission process. IIMs may additionally use other factors like previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience and other similar inputs in short listing and ranking of candidates at various stages of the admission process. Candidates may refer the admissions policies of IIMs from their respective websites for more information.



If a candidate is shortlisted for interviews or selected for a programme by any IIM, he/she must comply with the eligibility verification by presenting Marksheets, Degree Certificates and Certificates to prove the reservation/disability category, if there are any.



