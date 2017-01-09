CAT 2016 Results: 20 Scores 100 Percentile, Yash Chaudhari and Avidipto Chokraborty Are Among Them

CAT 2016 results have been declared and according to reports twenty candidates have scored overall 100 percentile. All the 20 toppers are male candidates and all belonging to engineering background. Eighteen candidates had scored 100 percentile in CAT 2015 and seventeen out of them were engineers, out of which there was one female candidate.



Reports suggest that, among the 20 toppers who scored 100 percentile, there are Avidipto Chokraborty from Kolkata and Pune-based Yash Chaudhari. Avidipto Chokraborty has scored 96.27 in verbal ability and reading Comprehension, 68.16 in data interpretation and logical reasoning and 77.25 in quantitative ability as scaled scores.



Meanwhile, Yash Choudhari, currently a 4th year BTech student from College of Engineering, Pune has scored 86.15 in verbal ability and reading comprehension, 60.44 in data interpretation and Logical Reasoning and 73.50 in quantitative ability as scaled scores.



In CAT 2016, quantitative aptitude and verbal ability had 34 questions and data interpretation and logical reasoning had 32 questions.



