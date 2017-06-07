Calicut University Degree Trial Allotment List 2017 Released On Cuonline.ac.in The Calicut University has released the degree trail allotment list on its official website. Students looking for admission to degree programs at Calicut University, can check their status now by logging into the website.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Calicut University Degree Trial Allotment List 2017 Released New Delhi: The Calicut University has released the degree trail allotment list on its official website. Students looking for admission to degree programs at Calicut University, can check their status now by logging into the website. The trial allotment list is not final and is published only to provide students an idea about CAP (Common Admission Process). Through this list students would get a better idea about their merit and possibility of getting their desired college and course. The University will publish the first allotment result on June 13.



Students will have the option to rearrange their options till tomorrow, after which the option to change your preferences will be closed. Once the preferences are locked, the university will publish the first allotment list after which the admission process to UG programs would begin.



How to check Calicut University Trial Allotment List?



Step one: Go to Calicut University official website: cuonline.ac.in

Step two: On the home page click on the Degree Trial Allotment Result 2017 link.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Click on submit and check your Trial Allotment status.



You can also take a printout of your allotment status for further reference. Students must not forget that this is only trial allotment and may change during final allotment round.



Click here for more







The Calicut University has released the degree trail allotment list on its official website. Students looking for admission to degree programs at Calicut University, can check their status now by logging into the website. The trial allotment list is not final and is published only to provide students an idea about CAP (Common Admission Process). Through this list students would get a better idea about their merit and possibility of getting their desired college and course. The University will publish the first allotment result on June 13.Students will have the option to rearrange their options till tomorrow, after which the option to change your preferences will be closed. Once the preferences are locked, the university will publish the first allotment list after which the admission process to UG programs would begin.Step one: Go to Calicut University official website: cuonline.ac.inStep two: On the home page click on the Degree Trial Allotment Result 2017 link.Step three: Enter the required details.Step four: Click on submit and check your Trial Allotment status.You can also take a printout of your allotment status for further reference. Students must not forget that this is only trial allotment and may change during final allotment round.Click here for more Education News