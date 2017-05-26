Calicut University Begins Centralized Admission Process (CAP); Last Date June 2 Calicut University has begun the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) for under graduate courses offered by the colleges affiliated with the university.

Calicut University has begun the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) for under graduate courses offered by the colleges affiliated with the university. Certain UG courses for which entrance is conducted and some other science courses do not fall in the ambit of CAP. Candidates wishing to apply for the CAP can do so through the official website of the university. The online registration will end on June 2, 2017. The online fee payment gateway will be active till June 1, 2017.



Some Important Points about CAP:



1. Candidates who have passed the Higher Secondary Examination of Tamil Nadu Private study will not be eligible for admission to this university.

2. Physically handicapped students are not eligible for admission to Geology course.

3. Visually challenged candidates are not eligible for admission to science courses involving practical.



How to apply for Calicut University CAP?



Step one: Go to official website of Calicut University: http://www.universityofcalicut.info/

Step two: Click on the link 'UG CAP 2017'.

Step three: Click on the e-Pay tab on the top of the page and you will be redirected to the application fee payment page.

Step four: Click on Intant Pay and then from the dropdown menu for 'Purpose' column select UG Common Admission Process 2017. Fill in rest of the details and make fee payment.

Step five: After Fee payment you will receive your CAP Id. Now go back to the UG CAP 2017 page and login using your CAP Id, 10+2 registration number and the security code provided on the screen and complete the application process.



After completing the application form and submitting it, take a 'verification print out' for reference purposes at any stage of the admission process.



Application Fee



The online registration fee for general category candidates is Rs. 250 and for SC/St candidates is Rs. 100.



