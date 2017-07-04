Calicut University Degree Admission 2017 4th Allotment List To Be Out After 7 pm Today

New Delhi: University of Calicut will release the fourth allotment list for admission to undergraduate courses for the academic session 2017-2018 today after 7 pm. The Centralised Admission Process includes undergraduate programmes with entrance, BSc Nursing, BVoc, PG Diploma/ Certificate Courses, admission to the autonomous colleges and other courses. The online registration for the admission process was held in the month of May. Candidates can also check the fourth allotment list on official mobile app.
How to check Calicut University fourth allotment list?
Go to the home page of Calicut University
Click on UG CAP 2017
Login using +2 or 12th class registration number and CAP ID
Enter the security code
Login to the portal
Check the allotment list
The University has been releasing the allotment lists since June 2017.
Department of Admission of Calicut University has constituted Centralised Admission Process(CAP) for bringing in transparency in admission process for affiliated colleges.
