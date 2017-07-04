Calicut University Degree Admission 2017 4th Allotment List To Be Out After 7 pm Today University of Calicut will release the fourth allotment list for admission to undergraduate courses for the academic session 2017-2018 after 7 pm today.

New Delhi: University of Calicut will release the fourth allotment list for admission to undergraduate courses for the academic session 2017-2018 today after 7 pm. The Centralised Admission Process includes undergraduate programmes with entrance, BSc Nursing, BVoc, PG Diploma/ Certificate Courses, admission to the autonomous colleges and other courses. The online registration for the admission process was held in the month of May. Candidates can also check the fourth allotment list on official mobile app.



How to check Calicut University fourth allotment list?

Go to the home page of Calicut University

Click on UG CAP 2017

Login using +2 or 12th class registration number and CAP ID

Enter the security code

Login to the portal

Check the allotment list



The University has been releasing the allotment lists since June 2017.



Department of Admission of Calicut University has constituted Centralised Admission Process(CAP) for bringing in transparency in admission process for affiliated colleges.



