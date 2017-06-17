Calicut University 2nd Semester MSc Geography Result Declared

Calicut University has declared the 2nd semester result for the MSc Geography (CUCSS) exam.

Education | Written by | Updated: June 17, 2017 16:49 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Calicut University 2nd Semester MSc Geography Result Declared

Calicut University 2nd Semester MSc Geography Result Declared

New Delhi:  Calicut University has declared the 2nd semester result for the MSc Geography (CUCSS) exam. The result has been declared today (17 June 2017). Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their result online at cupbresults.uoc.ac.in. The result is available online and in case the website slows, do not panic and wait for a while before retrying. Usually when multiple logins are done at a time, the website slows down for sometime.

How to check Calicut University result?
Go to the link mentioned above or else go to the official website of Calicut University at universityofcalicut.info and click on the examination results tab
Enter the result page
Enter the register number and the captcha code
Submit the details
Get the result

Click here for more Education News

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READSushma Swaraj Reacts To Talk Of Being In The Presidential Race
Calicut UniversityCalicut University result

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreCars 3Bank Chor

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................