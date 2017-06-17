Calicut University 2nd Semester MSc Geography Result Declared Calicut University has declared the 2nd semester result for the MSc Geography (CUCSS) exam.

Share EMAIL PRINT Calicut University 2nd Semester MSc Geography Result Declared New Delhi: Calicut University has declared the 2nd semester result for the MSc Geography (CUCSS) exam. The result has been declared today (17 June 2017). Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their result online at cupbresults.uoc.ac.in. The result is available online and in case the website slows, do not panic and wait for a while before retrying. Usually when multiple logins are done at a time, the website slows down for sometime.



How to check Calicut University result?

Go to the link mentioned above or else go to the official website of Calicut University at universityofcalicut.info and click on the examination results tab

Enter the result page

Enter the register number and the captcha code

Submit the details

Get the result



