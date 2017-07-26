Calcutta University Undergraduate Admission Date Extended Till July 31: Minister Partha Chatterjee

Kolkata: The West Bengal Education department has extended the date of admission for undergraduate courses in Calcutta University till July 31. "We have decided to extend the date from July 22 to July 31 as we were getting lot of requests from guardians and students requesting to extend the date of admission," state Education minister Partha Chatterjee told reporters here yesterday.
Several students bodies have appealed to the state education department requesting them to extend the dates of admissions beyond July 22.
