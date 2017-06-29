Calcutta University Admission 2017: Application Process For MSc/B.Tech. Courses Begins University College of Science and Technology, Calcutta University has begun the application process for admission to M.Sc., B.Tech., M.Sc. (Agriculture), and MA Courses. The application process is being conducted for courses which are offered by the Faculty of Science, Technology, Agriculture, and Home Science.

Calcutta University Begins Application Process For MSc/B.Tech. Courses New Delhi: University College of Science and Technology, Calcutta University has begun the application process for admission to M.Sc., B.Tech., M.Sc. (Agriculture), and MA Courses. The application process is being conducted for courses which are offered by the Faculty of Science, Technology, Agriculture, and Home Science. The online portal to apply will be functional till July 6, 2017. Students can apply to more than one course through the online form but will have to mention their order of preference carefully, as it won't be changed later and the allotment will be done on the basis of preference mentioned.



Important Dates



Last date to submit application online: July 6, 2017

Last date to deposit application fee through SBI Collect M.Sc./B.Tech. Admission: July 7, 2017

Last date to submit printed copy of application and documents by current Calcutta University students: July 7, 2017

Publication of first provisional selection list for current Calcutta University (CU)students (only for a selected list of courses): July 14, 2017

Hall Ticket download for entrance test: July 14, 2017

Entrance Test (tentative): July 18 to July 21, 2017

Publication of entrance test result (tentative): August 1, 2017

Submission of printed application form and other documents by non CU students: August 2 and August 3, 2017



How to Apply?



Step one: Go to Calcutta University official website: www.caluniv.ac.in

Step two: Click on the M.Sc./B.Tech. Admission 2017 on the home page.

Step three: In the new window, you will require to register and create your own login credentials.

Step four: Complete the application form and pay the application via sbi collect.

Step five: Take a print out of the application form and e-receipt for application fee payment.



Students who are currently enrolled with Calcutta University will need to submit the printed application forms along with the required documents to the university after they have completed the application process. Students who are not currently enrolled with Calcutta University will have to submit the form and documents after entrance test is over.



Students applying for more than one program should keep in mind that they have to select the courses with order of preference and the computer will automatically generate the required number of application forms, acknowledgement slips etc.



Students can access the detailed information about eligibility, application, selection procedure etc. from the official website.



