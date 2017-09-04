Dr Satya Pal Singh Takes Charge As Minister Of State For Human Resource Development Dr. Satya Pal Singh took over as the Minister of State for Human Resource Development in New Delhi today.

Dr. Satya Pal Singh took over as the Minister of State for Human Resource Development in New Delhi today. Former Mumbai Police commissioner Satya Pal Singh, who quit the post to join politics in 2014, is now part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new cabinet. A 1980-batch Maharashtra cadre IPS officer, Mr Singh represents Baghpat Parliamentary constituency of Uttar Pradesh in Lok Sabha.



Dr Singh is the member of 16th Lok Sabha (2014-2019). He is also a Member, Joint Parliamentary Committee on Security of Parliament House Complex; Member, Standing Committee on Home Affairs; Member, Joint Committee on Salaries and Allowances of Members of Parliament and Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water and Sanitation.



Dr Singh, as an IPS officer of 1980 batch has handled various responsible positions in his bureaucratic career.



He was Police Commissioner Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur and Additional DGP, Law & Order and Establishment, Maharashtra State. He took voluntary retirement from government job and joined the mainstream politics in 2014.



Born in Basauli village in Baghpat on November 29, 1955, he has MSc and MPhil degrees in Chemistry, an MBA in strategic management from Australia and an MA degree in public administration as well as a PhD on the Naxalite movement. He has written books on varied topics including tribal conflict resolution and Naxalism.



He has a keen interest in vedic studies and regularly delivers lectures on spirituality, religious extremism and corruption.



, he was pitted against Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Ajit Singh from Baghpat where he won with a thumping margin of 2,09,866 votes, defeating Samajwadi Party's Ghulam Mohammed and pushing Ajit Singh to the third spot with only 1,99,516 votes.



Prakash Javadekar is the Union Minister of Human Resource Development while Mr Upendra Kushwaha holds Minister of State post in the same ministry.



