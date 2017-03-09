School Exams: CABE Sub-Committee Recommends Changes In No-Detention Policy

Education | Edited by | Updated: March 09, 2017 17:36 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
School Exams: CABE Sub-Committee Recommends Changes In No-Detention Policy

CABE Sub-Committee Recommends Modifications in No-Detention Policy

New Delhi:  Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) sub committee has recommended major changes to the 'no detention policy' that covers the elementary stage of schooling (Classes 1 to 8). As per the no-detention policy in Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, "No child admitted in a school shall be held back in any class or expelled from school till the completion of elementary education". In the 59th meeting of CABE, a sub committee was formed for assessing the implementation of CCE (Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation) in context to the no detention policy.

The sub committee had submitted its report on 19 August 2015 and all States/ Union Territories were asked for their opinion on the policy. While 28 States gave their views, 23 of them voiced for changes.

Thereafter another sub committee was formed to review the opinion and concern raised by the States/ UTs. The sub committee was constituted under the Chairpersonship of Professor Vasudev Devnani (Minister of Education, Government of Rajasthan).

Major Highlights
  • Examination for Class 5 students. States/ UTs can decide if it will be at school, block, district or State level.
  • Re-exam to be allowed. The recommendation states that, "If a child fails then allow the child an opportunity to improve.  There should be additional instruction provided to children and the child should be given an opportunity to sit for another exam.  If the child is unable to pass the exam in the second chance, then detain the child."
  • School based exam for Class 6 and 7 students
  • External exam for Class 8 students. "In case the child fails, the child should be given additional instruction and then appear for an improvement exam.  If fails again then detain."
  • Minister of State (HRD), Shri Upendra Kushwaha has replied this, in written, to a Rajya Sabha question. This matter is under active consideration of the Ministry.

Click here for more Education News

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READDeja Vu For Arvind Kejriwal. New Lieutenant Governor Returns File
No Detention PolicyCABECentral Advisory Board of EducationSchool ExamsClass Five ExamClass Six examClass 8 exam

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreIPL 2017 ScheduleSplitRangoonJeena Isi Ka Naam HaiLoganCommando 2Poll of Exit Polls

................................ Advertisement ................................