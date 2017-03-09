School Exams: CABE Sub-Committee Recommends Changes In No-Detention Policy

The sub committee had submitted its report on 19 August 2015 and all States/ Union Territories were asked for their opinion on the policy. While 28 States gave their views, 23 of them voiced for changes.
Thereafter another sub committee was formed to review the opinion and concern raised by the States/ UTs. The sub committee was constituted under the Chairpersonship of Professor Vasudev Devnani (Minister of Education, Government of Rajasthan).
Major Highlights
- Examination for Class 5 students. States/ UTs can decide if it will be at school, block, district or State level.
- Re-exam to be allowed. The recommendation states that, "If a child fails then allow the child an opportunity to improve. There should be additional instruction provided to children and the child should be given an opportunity to sit for another exam. If the child is unable to pass the exam in the second chance, then detain the child."
- School based exam for Class 6 and 7 students
- External exam for Class 8 students. "In case the child fails, the child should be given additional instruction and then appear for an improvement exam. If fails again then detain."
- Minister of State (HRD), Shri Upendra Kushwaha has replied this, in written, to a Rajya Sabha question. This matter is under active consideration of the Ministry.
