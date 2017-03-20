CABE Sub-Committee's First Meeting For Girl's Education Held Today

New Delhi: The Central Advisory Board of Education's (CABE) sub-committee on boosting girls' education met for the first time today to discuss issues such as safety issues in schools, lack of toilets and other basic necessities. The chairman for the committee and Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Shri Kadiyam Srihari called on all stakeholders of the committee to cooperate in addressing these issues. Srihari said that it was necessary for all stakeholders and teachers to come together to resolve shortcomings in the system and overcome the mistakes.
According to Press Trust of India, he also said, "Lack of safety in regular and residential schools and hostels are also resulting in drop in number of girl students. A report suggesting various initiatives on this will be submitted to the Centre." said the release.
The Deputy Chief Minister Shri Kadiyam Srihari also informed the panel about various pro-education initiatives taken by the Telangana government in the recent past. In today's meeting, the next meeting for the sub-committee was also scheduled for March 31. Th next meeting will be held in Guwahati, Assam.
The said sub-committee was set up by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) to specifically address the issues related to girl's education and to analyze the reason for low participation of girls in education. The sub-committee will also look into the socio-economic factors with resultant gender bias and will come up with measures to reduce gender disparity in order to achieve better gender parity index.
The sub-committee was constituted in February this year. It will conduct meetings with all stakeholders including central and state governments and submit its report in a year to the central government.
(With Inputs from Press Trust of India)
